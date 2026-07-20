CHESTERTON, Ind. (July 20, 2026) – The Duneland Chamber of Commerce honored the businesses, organizations, and individuals making a lasting impact across the Duneland community during its Annual Community Awards Luncheon on July 16 at the Spa Special Events Center in Porter.

Each year, the Community Awards recognize those whose work has strengthened the community through business investment, volunteerism, public service, and leadership. During this year’s luncheon, Linnea Forchetti was named the 2026 Duneland Distinguished Woman, an honor recognizing a woman whose dedication, leadership, and service have made a meaningful impact on the Duneland community.

2026 Community Award Honorees

New Construction Award

– CIT Trucks

Business Renovation Awards

– Beaches & Beyond Gift Shop

– Chesterton Art Center

– Chesterton Town Hall & Chesterton Fire Department

– Empath Wellness

– Gallery 1882

– Hard Rock Concrete Cutters

Putting Duneland on the Map Award

– Chesterton Railside Arts and Cultural District

Humanitarian of the Year

– Terry Lewis

Golden Achievement Award

– Anne Walsh

Volunteer of the Year

– Duneland Garden Club

Serviceperson(s) of the Year

– Chesterton Police Officers Cpl. Nolan Mancera and Lt. David Virijevich

Duneland Distinguished Woman

– Linnea Forchetti

“One of my favorite things about the Community Awards is that even though every award tells a different story, they all have one thing in common: someone choosing to invest in our community,” said, Events & Marketing Manager Rachel Campbell. “Their efforts help make Duneland a place where people want to live, work, and play, and it’s an honor for the Duneland Chamber to recognize them.”

The Chamber extends its sincere appreciation to the sponsors whose support made this year’s celebration possible:

Premier Sponsors were Urschel Laboratories, Inc. and Comcast Business.

Platinum Sponsors included Avalon Springs Health Campus, Northwest Health-Porter, and WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM.

Gold Sponsors included 1st Source Bank Chesterton, CLH, CPAs & Consultants, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Graff Auto Campus, McColly Real Estate, Porter Bank, and Wellsand Landscaping and Hardscapes Inc.

Silver Sponsors included Berglund Construction, Cleveland-Cliffs, Horizon Bank, NIPSCO Public Affairs, NITCO, and Tethan’s Candy & Confections.

The Chamber also extends a special thank you to Craig and Kelly O’Brien for once again sponsoring the Duneland Distinguished Woman necklace, a tradition that adds a meaningful touch to one of the community’s most prestigious recognitions.