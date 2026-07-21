Stuart C. Pawloski March 9, 1966 – July 18, 2026

Stuart C. Pawloski, 60, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 11:25 a.m. at Northwest Health-La Porte in La Porte, Indiana.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington Street, Michigan City, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph Young Men’s Society, 2001 Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN 46360.

To sign the guest book or leave online condolences, please visit www.otthaverstock.com.