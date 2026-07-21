Goshen Man Sentenced to 63 Months in Prison For Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

SOUTH BEND – On July 15, 2026, Luis Garcia, 25 years old, of Goshen, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to possession of a machinegun and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Garcia was sentenced to 63 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

“The Defendant will serve over five years in prison after he flashed a machine gun at another person inside a bar. Security removed him from the premises and took away his gun, which had a 30-round extended magazine loaded with 24 rounds plus a round chambered. It also had a Glock switch attached, which allowed the gun to fire in rapid succession, in fully automatic. Garcia escaped the grip of the guards and ran away before police arrived. Sometime later, police pulled over a car where Garcia was a passenger and found him in possession of yet another firearm and cocaine. Garcia had a felony conviction for unlawful carrying of a handgun, and he was therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm. Thanks to the combined efforts of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Goshen Police Department and the support of the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office led by Vicki Becker, the Defendant was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Katelan McKenzie Doyle and Joel Gabrielse. Our community is safer with him off the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with assistance from the Goshen Police Department and the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Katelan McKenzie Doyle and Joel Gabrielse.