Alternating lane closures will occur on I-94 between State Road 49 and U.S. 421 during the overnight hours of 9pm-5am starting on or after Tuesday, July 21 to set up a new traffic configuration. In the new traffic configuration, eastbound traffic will return to the eastbound side of I-94, with two lanes shifted to the right starting on or after the morning of Wednesday, July 22. Starting on or after the evening of Saturday, July 25, westbound traffic will be shifted to utilize counterflow lanes on the eastbound side of I-94 starting near mile marker 34 after U.S. 421. Westbound traffic will then switch back over to the westbound side around mile marker 29. This configuration will be in place through late August for resurfacing operations.