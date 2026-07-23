The City of Michigan City on Tuesday gave an update on upcoming meetings and release the following information:

📢 Meeting Schedule Update – August 5

Please note the following changes to the City meeting schedule for the first week of August:

📅 Common Council Finance Committee

🕕 Wednesday, August 5

⏰ 6:00 p.m.

(Originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 4.)

📅 Common Council Meeting

🕡 Wednesday, August 5

⏰ 6:30 p.m.

(Originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 4.)

📍 Park Board Meeting

The Park Board meeting will still be held on Wednesday, August 5, at its regularly scheduled time. However, due to the rescheduled Common Council meeting, the meeting will be held in the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) instead of Council Chambers.