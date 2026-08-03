🥚🌽🥕 Share Your Summer Harvest!

Do your happy hens have you swimming in fresh eggs? Is your sweet corn or garden overflowing with fresh produce this summer?

Operation Feed LaPorte County is accepting donations of farm-fresh eggs, sweet corn, and fresh garden produce for our Food Pantry Distribution Day. Whether you have tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini, sweet corn, or extra eggs, your generosity will help provide healthy, nutritious food to local families throughout LaPorte County.

We are incredibly grateful for every donation, big or small. Your kindness helps us continue our mission of feeding our community and makes a lasting impact on families in need.

To donate, please contact Brittany Smith at bsmith@compressair.net to schedule a pickup. Every dozen eggs, every ear of corn, and every basket of fresh produce truly makes a difference. Thank you for helping us feed LaPorte County! ❤️💙🌱