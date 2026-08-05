MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Registration will open on Wednesday, August 19 at noon (Central), for fall art classes and workshops for kids, teens and adults at Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA).

LCA’s fall 2026 education lineup includes a wide variety of engaging classes for every age and skill level. Adult classes include:

Abstract Painting I & II

Building Foundations of Art

Sandcastle Writers

Mixed Media Mornings

Contemporary Art: Can Art Heal the World?

LCA’s youth classes offer a vibrant mix of creative opportunities, including Exploring Watercolor and Character Design.

We’re also excited to introduce two new workshops for teens 16+ and adults: Thinking Inside and Outside of the Box and Ghoulish Glasses: Apothecary Bottles. Thinking Inside and Outside of the Box blends reflection with creation. In this workshop, individuals will explore how they see themselves from inside and outside perspectives by creating a personalized keepsake box using decorative materials, colors, textures and imagery. Students are encouraged to bring their own items of significance.

“Our classes are overflowing with increased interest from our community. It is so satisfying to see greater participation and followings for many of our excellent instructors,” said Janet Bloch, LCA’s executive director.

Please note: due to high demand, registration for Abstract Painting I & II and Sandcastle Writers must be done by phone or in person. For full class descriptions and to register for any of these exciting classes, workshops and camps, visit LubeznikCenter.org/Learning or call 219-874-4900.

LCA members receive 10% off all classes and workshops, plus many other great benefits. Learn more and sign up at LubeznikCenter.org/Membership.

LCA’s Teen Arts Council (TAC) continues meeting through the spring. Connecting local creative teens ages 13-18, TAC will meet September 24, October 22 and November 19 from 4:30-6 p.m. (Central) and is free to all teens. Register by emailing Nelsy Marcano at nmarcano@lubeznikcenter.org.

Because accessibility is at the heart of LCA’s mission, scholarships for children and adults are available for all classes, workshops and camps thanks to the generous support of LCA’s Dolly Fund. Sign up for scholarships at LubeznikCenter.org/Scholarships.

For more information about LCA or any of our fall education opportunities, contact Jessie Sexton, LCA’s marketing director, at (219) 874-4900 or jsexton@lubeznikcenter.org.