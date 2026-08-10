INDIANA ARTS COMMISSION INVESTS IN THE LA PORTE COUNTY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA TO STRENGTHEN LA PORTE COUNTY THROUGH ARTS AND CREATIVITY

The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced it has awarded $10,706 to the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra through the Arts Organization Support grant program. Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. During its June Quarterly Meeting, the Commission approved funding recommendations for the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs. These grant programs are facilitated in partnership with the IAC Regional Arts Partners. Between both programs, $2,353,529 will be awarded to 324 nonprofit and public entities, with 73 of the 92 counties receiving direct investment through a funded arts organization or arts project. “This is an exciting time for Indiana’s creative ecosystem,: said Dave Halst, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is grateful to the funded organizations for their work in improving quality or life, supporting local economies, making Indiana a place for all to want to live, work, and thrive through arts and creativity. “We are extremely grateful to the Indiana Arts Commission for this generous support.” Said LCSO Interim Executive Director, Tim King. “This support demonstrates IAC’s commitment to the arts organizations throughout Indiana. I would also like to thank State Senator, Mike Bohacek, and State Representative, Jim Pressell, for their support of our work.” Indiana Arts Commission Executive Director, Miah Michaelsen, stated, “Hoosiers thrive when people have access to the arts, leading to strong, innovative, and healthy communities with opportunities for all.”