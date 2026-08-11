The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Tornado Warning for… La Porte County in northwestern Indiana… Until noon CDT.
* At 1111 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of South Shore to near Hobart to near DeMotte to near Roselawn, moving east at 65 mph.
HAZARD…Tornadoes and wind gusts to 100 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* Locations impacted include…
Michigan City, La Porte, Westville, Trail Creek, Kingsford Heights,
Long Beach, Wanatah, La Crosse, Pottawattamie Park, Hanna, Michiana
Shores, Kingsbury, Waterford, Pinhook, Salem Heights, Fish Lake,
Otis, Stillwell, Hesston, and Haskell.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 38 and 61.
Interstate 94 in Indiana between mile markers 33 and 45.
Interstate 94 in Michigan near mile marker 0.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
LAT…LON 4171 8693 4176 8682 4176 8653 4165 8653
4165 8649 4157 8649 4152 8650 4151 8653
4143 8652 4143 8664 4140 8670 4132 8674
4128 8679 4127 8687 4124 8693
TIME…MOT…LOC 1611Z 271DEG 54KT 4178 8742 4149 8719 4126 8715 4110
8722
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE…<.75 IN
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