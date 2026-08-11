The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Tornado Warning for… La Porte County in northwestern Indiana… Until noon CDT.

* At 1111 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of South Shore to near Hobart to near DeMotte to near Roselawn, moving east at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Tornadoes and wind gusts to 100 mph.

damage is likely.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

Interstate 94 in Michigan near mile marker 0.

Interstate 94 in Indiana between mile markers 33 and 45.

Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 38 and 61.

This includes the following highways…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.