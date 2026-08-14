The Chesterton Sustainability is inviting both Chesterton residents and Dunelanders at large to browse its new website, the Town of Chesterton announced on their Facebook page.
Features include the following:
*The Sustainability Commission’s meeting schedule and upcoming events.
*A Sustainability Living Guide with information on “Green Spaces”; “Reduce Your Carbon Footprint”; “Waste Less”; “Grow Green”; “Conserve and Protect Water”; and “Clean Green.”
*Volunteer information.
*Contact information.