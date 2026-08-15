Michigan City Area Schools gave the following update about the first day of school scheduled for Tuesday:

“Good Afternoon,

We’re pleased to share an update on the start of the 2026-27 school year. With power and internet expected to be restored across all buildings, students are expected to return on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

We are excited to welcome our students back and grateful to everyone who helped make their return possible following multiple rounds of severe weather.

We understand that these changing plans have required flexibility from our families, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding. If you have questions about the start of the school year, please contact your student’s school. Staff will be available to answer any questions on Monday, August 17.

We look forward to welcoming our students on Tuesday!”