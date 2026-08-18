Today A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.