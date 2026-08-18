Today A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.