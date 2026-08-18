On August 17th at approximately 1:50 P.M., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a juvenile struggling in Lake Michigan near the area of Lake Shore Drive and Shawmut Drive. First responders from the Michigan City Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and lifeguards from Washington Park responded to assist the juvenile in distress.

First responders searched for the juvenile and requested assistance from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit. The juvenile was eventually removed from the water by first responders and provided life saving measures. LaPorte County EMS transported the juvenile to Franciscan Health Hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.