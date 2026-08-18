INDIANAPOLIS – On Monday, and the Indiana congressional delegation sent a letter to President Donald Trump in support of Governor Mike Braun’s August 6, 2026, request for a major disaster declaration following severe storms that impacted Indiana during the period of June 6-26, 2026.

Hoosiers were still working to recover from the June storms when last week’s severe weather brought another round of flooding, tornadoes, and widespread damage across the state. The letter also references the emergency declaration already approved for the August storms and the delegation’s support for additional federal assistance as damage assessments continue and further disaster requests are submitted.

“Dear President Trump,

“Firstly, we thank you for your swift approval of an emergency declaration for Indiana following severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding beginning on August 11, 2026. This will provide critical federal assistance to Hoosiers as the state responds to the devastating emergency, which has resulted in deaths and injuries, displaced families, mass power outages, and serious damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

“Additionally, we write in strong support of Governor Mike Braun’s previous request for a major disaster declaration following severe storms that impacted Indiana during the period of June 6-26, 2026. The intensity of weather events in that span caused significant devastation across the state, and the August storms have only exacerbated the impact on communities and local governments. We respectfully urge you to immediately grant this declaration and make federal assistance available to support Indiana’s recovery.

“During the period of June 6-26, several rounds of dangerous storms passed through Indiana, including at least 58 tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, straight-line winds, a derecho, and flash flooding. This disaster ranks as the single largest one-month tornadic outbreak in Indiana’s weather history. As a result, 32 counties issued local disaster emergency declarations, and communities have been devastated, while residents lost their homes, schools and businesses were forced to close, and local governments were strained beyond their capacity.

“Specifically, two individuals died, a dozen individuals suffered documented injuries, power outages left 185,525 residents without power, and utility poles, roads, bridges, and trees were damaged. In addition, at least 210 individuals were displaced from their homes, and 1,213 residential structures were destroyed, damaged, or adversely affected. Having experienced some of the most severe weather, Lake County is acutely impacted and estimates infrastructure repairs exceeding $33.9 million.

“In response to the June disaster, the State of Indiana has worked closely with local governments and volunteer organizations to deploy critical emergency response resources and enable first responders and emergency management personnel to conduct damage assessments. The State has mobilized available resources, including shelters, search-and-rescue operations, debris removal teams, emergency communications, and evacuation assistance. However, given the magnitude of the devastation, it is clear that the damage is beyond the capacity of state and local resources to manage.

“These challenges have only intensified, compounded by ongoing storms in the region. On August 11 and 12, Indiana was again struck by widespread flooding, severe weather, and tornadic activity, creating even further destruction and overwhelming state and local resources. While the August 15 emergency declaration will mobilize key disaster relief efforts in the state, Hoosiers are in dire need of further federal resources to support recovery.

“To effectively respond to these needs, we urge you to swiftly approve the Governor’s August 6th request for Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, and statewide Unified Hazard Mitigation Assistance to address the damage caused by the June disaster and ensure Hoosiers have the resources necessary to respond and recover. We also urge your approval of any future major disaster declaration requests submitted in response to the ongoing August storms. We appreciate your consideration and stand ready to work with your administration, FEMA, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to support Indiana’s recovery.”

Sincerely,

U.S. Senator Todd Young (IN)

U.S. Senator Jim Banks (IN)

Congressman Frank J. Mrvan (IN-01)

Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02)

Congressman Marlin Stutzman (IN-03)

Congressman Jim Baird (IN-04)

Congressman Victoria Spartz (IN-05)

Congressman Jefferson Shreve (IN-06)

Congressman André Carson (IN-07)

Congressman Mark Messmer (IN-08)