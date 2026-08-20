MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Dunebrook, Inc. is pleased to announce Kimberly D. Smith, MSW, as its new Executive Director. Smith brings more than 30 years of nonprofit experience and more than 25 years of leadership experience serving children, families, and communities throughout Northwest Indiana.

“We are very excited to have Kim leading Dunebrook,” said Dunebrook Board President Sarah Konieczny. “Her experience, leadership, and commitment to children and families really stood out to us. She knows Northwest Indiana and understands the importance of strong community partnerships. We are confident she will be a great leader for Dunebrook and help us continue moving our mission forward.”

A Northwest Indiana native, Smith earned her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Purdue University Calumet and her Master of Social Work from Indiana University Northwest. Much of her career has focused on early childhood prevention, parent education, family support, and nonprofit leadership.

Smith has a long connection to home visiting and family support. In 1999, she helped establish a nonprofit organization that brought the Parents as Teachers home visiting model to Northwest Indiana. She later served as Executive Director of Early Learning Partnership of Northwest Indiana and has been a Certified National Trainer with the Parents as Teachers National Center for more than 20 years.

Most recently, Smith served in leadership roles with Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana and United Way Northwest Indiana, working with nonprofit, government, education, healthcare, and business partners throughout the region.

“Strong families and thriving communities are built through relationships, prevention, collaboration, and the belief that every family has strengths and potential,” Smith said.

Smith will work alongside Dunebrook’s staff, Board of Directors, community partners, and supporters to continue strengthening services for children and families throughout Northwest Indiana.

About Dunebrook

Dunebrook, Inc. is a family resource and Child Advocacy Center dedicated to strengthening families and protecting children. Dunebrook provides prevention, education, intervention, advocacy, and family support services throughout Northwest Indiana, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Starke, Pulaski, Jasper, and Newton counties.

Dunebrook’s vision is Every Child and Family: Safe, Healthy, Happy.