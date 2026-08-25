Suspect Flees Custody on I‑94, Located After Five-Hour Search in Marsh from the Indiana State Police-Lowell Post FACEBOOK PAGE

Indiana State Police-Lowell Post Suspect Flees Custody on I‑94, Located After Five-Hour Search in Marsh from theFACEBOOK PAGE

Burns Harbor – This afternoon, the Indiana State Police transferred custody of an individual to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Following the exchange, an ICE officer was transporting the individual westbound on I‑94 near Exit 22 in Burns Harbor to a holding facility for processing. During transport, the suspect was able to free himself from his restraints and subsequently jumped from the moving vehicle, fleeing north across the highway into a brush line.

Local law enforcement officers, including troopers from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post, responded to assist in the search. The search continued for several hours without success until the suspect was observed near a marsh area. The suspect, cold and wet after hiding in the water for more than five hours, was taken into custody without further incident.