INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun earlier this week directed additional storm recovery efforts around the state of Indiana. “In the aftermath of historic storms, power outages, and flooding, the cleanup is significant. Debris management is a significant need in many of our communities. We are deploying state crews and hiring contractors to assist our communities and local governments in getting debris removal and cleanup underway immediately,” said Gov. Braun. “Whether you’re dealing with downed tree limbs, household items damaged by flood or other debris, get those items to the curb and we will get them removed.”

Impacted Hoosiers are encouraged to contact 211 to access any needed resources such as food, baby supplies, and charging stations. Visit here (https://in211.communityos.org/) for assistance. If households need assistance in getting debris to the curb, they should contact 211.

Local governments should send their requests for debris removal to their County Emergency Management Agency who will coordinate with the state Emergency Operations Center.

As Gov. Braun previously shared, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) offers options to support households displaced by recent flooding and storms in Indiana. Displaced means that a home is not currently safe or habitable. Eligible households may select a voucher for a temporary hotel stay or rental assistance. The first step in the process is to call 211 to report damage. 211 will make referrals to IHCDA for those who may qualify.

Gov. Braun announced this week that he secured an extension allowing eligible Hoosiers until Aug. 31 to request replacement SNAP benefits for food they lost due to storm damage or power outages. Affected individuals will need to submit an affidavit for replacement benefits.

Gov. Braun is making $5,000 available from the State Disaster Relief Fund for impacted Hoosiers. Individuals should contact 211 for assistance.