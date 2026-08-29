INDOT has announced that Bleck Road over I-94 in La Porte County is now open after a full bridge deck replacement.

INDOT says other improvements include new elastomeric bearing assemblies within the semi-integral end bents, splice plates to create continuous girders and replace the previous pin and hanger connections, new shear studs, new bridge deck railing, improved drainage with new curb and riprap turnouts, as well as a fresh paint job.

County Line Road over I-94 also reopened earlier this week after bridge repairs.

Photo credit: INDOT Northwest / Facebook