Due to extreme heat, Michigan City Refuse crews will begin collecting trash at 6 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 3, and Friday, Sept. 4.

Residents scheduled for collection on either day should place their toters at the curb before 6 a.m. to ensure they are not missed.

WEST SIDE COLLECTION DELAYS

Ongoing paving has made several streets near 8th Street and Willard Avenue, as well as between 10th Street and U.S. 12, inaccessible to garbage trucks today. Refuse crews will make another attempt to collect trash in those areas Thursday morning. Please leave your toter out if it was not collected today.

LABOR DAY SCHEDULE

There will be no refuse collection Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of Labor Day.

Residents whose regular collection day is Monday should place their toters out for collection Tuesday.

All other residents should place their toters out on their regularly scheduled collection day.

Because crews will be working a modified schedule, please leave your toter at the curb until it has been collected.

Crews will work extended hours throughout the remainder of the week to ensure every route is completed. We appreciate your patience and cooperation!