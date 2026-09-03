On the Indiana Toll Road there are overnight closures at the Elkhart Toll Plaza (Exit 92):
The Elkhart Toll Plaza is closed during scheduled overnight construction periods as part of the Indiana Toll Road’s pavement rehabilitation and toll plaza improvement project.
Overnight Closure Dates
• Sept. 2-3
• Sept. 8-11
• Sept. 14-18
• Sept. 21-26
• Sept. 28-Oct. 3
• Oct. 5-9
• Oct. 12-17
Closure Hours: 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM ET
• Sept. 2-3
• Sept. 8-11
• Sept. 14-18
• Sept. 21-26
• Sept. 28-Oct. 3
• Oct. 5-9
• Oct. 12-17
Closure Hours: 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM ET
The Plaza Will Remain Open
• Labor Day Weekend
• All Saturdays & Sundays
• Sept. 11
• Sept. 18
• Oct. 9
• Labor Day Weekend
• All Saturdays & Sundays
• Sept. 11
• Sept. 18
• Oct. 9
During closure periods, motorists should use Exit 96 (Elkhart East) or Exit 83 (Mishawaka) and allow extra travel time and use caution when traveling through active work zones.