On the Indiana Toll Road there are overnight closures at the Elkhart Toll Plaza (Exit 92):

The Elkhart Toll Plaza is closed during scheduled overnight construction periods as part of the Indiana Toll Road’s pavement rehabilitation and toll plaza improvement project.

Overnight Closure Dates

• Sept. 2-3

• Sept. 8-11

• Sept. 14-18

• Sept. 21-26

• Sept. 28-Oct. 3

• Oct. 5-9

• Oct. 12-17

Closure Hours: 7:00 PM – 5:00 AM ET

The Plaza Will Remain Open

• Labor Day Weekend

• All Saturdays & Sundays

• Sept. 11

• Sept. 18

• Oct. 9

During closure periods, motorists should use Exit 96 (Elkhart East) or Exit 83 (Mishawaka) and allow extra travel time and use caution when traveling through active work zones.