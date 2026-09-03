MICHIGAN CITY, IN – Lake Hills Elementary third-grade teacher Mrs. Cindy LoGreco has been named a top 10 finalist for the 2027 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

Mrs. LoGreco shared that this is one of the greatest honors of her career and feels “incredibly humbled to be recognized for doing something that [she has] loved for so many years: teaching and making a difference in the lives of children.”

Mrs. LoGreco has served Michigan City Area Schools since 1995, joining the district as a Special Education teacher at Eastport Elementary until the school’s closing. She continued teaching at Mullen Elementary for two years before moving into general primary education. She eventually transitioned to Lake Hills Elementary, where she has spent most of her career teaching third grade. She credits the wide range of experience provided by MCAS in shaping her into the educator she has become.

“Throughout my time working with Cindy, I have seen firsthand her unwavering commitment to students and the positive impact she has on our school community,” said Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum in his letter of support. “She creates a classroom where every student feels safe, challenged, and valued while building the confidence and skills needed for lifelong success.”

Mrs. LoGreco sees this recognition as more than an individual achievement. It is a way to highlight the impact and importance of MCAS and its teachers, referring to the honor as “OUR award,” crediting Michigan City Area Schools for providing her with mentors, growth opportunities, and support from colleagues.

“I have had the privilege of working alongside so many of these amazing educators throughout my career, and they have helped shape the teacher I am today,” she said. “This recognition belongs to the countless teachers who walk into their classrooms every day, give everything they have to their students, and may never receive an award or public recognition.”

At the heart of her work, Mrs. LoGreco believes every student deserves someone to believe in them before they believe in themselves, and her colleagues make this happen every day.

“Teaching is not about recognition. It is about relationships, believing in children, and helping them discover what they are capable of becoming,” she said. “[Students] need someone who will encourage them, challenge them, celebrate them, and never give up on them. Being that person for a child is one of the greatest responsibilities and privileges of being an educator.”

Guided by that belief, Mrs. LoGreco strives to create a classroom of lifelong learners this year “who are curious, confident, and excited about learning.” She hopes that they finish the year knowing they can accomplish anything they put their minds to and that they have a support system behind them no matter what.

Mrs. LoGreco also intends to remain a strong support for new teachers, encouraging them to push through challenging days and recognize the lasting impact they have on their students.

“Every conversation, every word of encouragement, and every moment they spend believing in a child can have an impact that lasts a lifetime.”

Mrs. LoGreco feels endlessly grateful for this honor and to her colleagues and family who have supported her throughout her time in education. To her, it is more than a job.

“It has been a calling and a privilege,” she shared. “Even after all these years, I still walk into my classroom excited about the possibility of making a difference in a child’s life.”

She emphasized that the recognition reflects not only her own career, but also the many people who have been part of it.

“This recognition is a celebration of the students who inspire me, the educators who have walked beside me, the families who have trusted me, my own family, who has always supported me, and the MCAS community I am so proud to call home.”

To learn more about the Indiana Teacher of the Year program, visit in.gov/doe/educators/teacher-of-the-year.