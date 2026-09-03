MICHIGAN CITY, IN — This September, The Barker Mansion brings together two timeless traditions: the stories of bartering and trade on the Great Lakes during History Hour, and the rich history and flavors of bourbon during Mansion After Hours. Guests are invited to explore the stories, people, and traditions that helped shape our region through two distinctive September programs.

History Hour: Trade, Kinship, and Alliance – Indigenous Trade in the Great Lakes

Sunday, September 13th 12pm CDT

Long before European arrival, Indigenous nations maintained extensive trade networks across the Great Lakes and much of Turtle Island. Join Cecil Wilson, Historic Researcher for the Pokagon Band, as he explores the evolution of these trade routes and their influence on the fur trade of the 17th and 18th centuries.

Discover how long-standing Indigenous trade networks laid the foundation for one of the most influential trade systems in the Great Lakes and gain a deeper understanding of the people and connections that shaped the region’s early history.

Mansion After Hours: Bourbon in the Ballroom

Wednesday, September 30th 6pm CDT

Spend the evening in the grandeur of the Mansion’s third floor Ballroom as you enjoy a specially curated selection of distinctive bourbons chosen to highlight a variety of flavors and styles. Each tasting will be paired with an assortment of small bites prepared by McGowan & Sons, with bourbon serving as a featured ingredient in each culinary creation.

Whether you’re a seasoned bourbon enthusiast or simply looking for a unique night out, this special Mansion After Hours experience offers the perfect opportunity to sip, savor, and socialize in one of Michigan City’s most beautiful historic settings.

Guests are also invited to enjoy a self-guided tour of The Barker Mansion throughout the evening.

Age Requirement: Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. A valid ID is required.

About The Barker Mansion

Built in 1857 and expanded during the Gilded Age, The Barker Mansion was home to railroad industrialist John H. Barker and his family. Today, the mansion preserves and shares the stories of Michigan City’s rich cultural and industrial heritage through tours, exhibits, educational programs, weddings, and rentals.

For tickets and information, contact The Barker Mansion at (219) 873-1520 or visit www.barkermansion.org.