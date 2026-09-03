Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions for September 2026

Thursday, September 3, 2026 – Elkhart County

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Northside Baptist Church, 53198 CR. 9, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by MHS and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 – Starke County

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Starke County Fairgrounds, 400 Division St., Hamlet, IN 46532

*This distribution is provided by the USDA and Starke County Health Department will serve 150 households

Thursday, September 10, 2026 – St. Joseph County

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Charles Black Center, 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend, IN 46619

*This distribution is sponsored by Popeyes and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, September 16, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Rd. 2, La Porte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 300 households.

Friday, September 18, 2026 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Plymouth Parks, 1660 N. Michigan St. (Located by the Pool Parking Lot), Plymouth, IN 46563

*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 150 households.

Friday, September 25, 2026 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: First Baptist Church, 206 S. Oak St., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is sponsored by the USDA and will serve 150 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.