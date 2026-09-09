The Starke County Sheriff’s Office issues the following statement on their Facebook regarding Sheriff Rosa’s decision to discontinue the renewal of their contract with Flock cameras in Starke County:

“Good afternoon,

While our department has adhered to our SOP’s regarding the use of Flock cameras, and we know there are benefits of the camera use, Sheriff Rosa has made the decision to discontinue the renewal of our contract with Flock cameras in Starke County. The Sheriff has made this decision in the best interest of our community as we value the relationships we have built and are committed to maintaining trust through transparency and open communication.”