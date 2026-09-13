The following is a service update from the South Shore Line: Chicago Metra Construction to Impact South Shore Line Service Beginning Sept. 14, 2026

South Shore Line passengers are advised that ongoing construction in downtown Chicago will begin a new phase of the expansion project that will affect weekday train operations beginning Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, in the area of Millennium and Van Buren Street stations. This phase is expected to continue into the second quarter of 2027.

Passengers, please be aware of the following temporary service impacts to weekday service:

Limited train capacity: Track construction will significantly limit available train storage at Millennium Station. To maximize the available track space and maintain scheduled service, some weekday trains will operate with shorter consists, resulting in reduced seating and passenger capacity on select trains. Passengers should plan accordingly, particularly during peak travel periods.

Potential train delays: Metra substation and traction-power work will restrict the number of trains that can operate through the affected area at the same time. These restrictions may result in periodic delays and congestion for South Shore Line trains operating into and out of downtown Chicago.

The work is part of the approximately $650 million South Shore Line service expansion program and is necessary to increase rail capacity and train performance through this vital corridor to accommodate additional South Shore Line service. Construction includes track realignments, infrastructure improvements, and upgrades to the overhead catenary system that provides electrical power to trains. Once completed, these improvements will provide additional rail capacity and greater operational flexibility through the downtown Chicago corridor.

South Shore Line appreciates our passengers’ patience and understanding while this important infrastructure work is completed. Passengers are encouraged to allow additional travel time and remain alert for service updates throughout the construction period.