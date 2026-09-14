News release, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office:

After an extraordinary 49 years of dedicated service, Rebecca “Becky” Popplewell is retiring from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, ending a remarkable career that spans nearly five decades and an incredible chapter in the history of the agency.

Becky began her career with the Sheriff’s Office on March 1, 1977. At the time, the agency—and the world around it—looked considerably different than it does today. Over the course of her career, Becky served as an Administrative Assistant to nine Sheriffs and their respective Administrations, providing continuity and institutional knowledge through years of transition, change, and growth.

For perspective, when Becky walked through the doors of the Sheriff’s Office in 1977, typewriters and paper files were commonplace, computers were nonexistent, and much of the business of law enforcement was conducted with paper, pens, filing cabinets, telephones, and plenty of face-to-face communication.

Over the next 49 years, Becky witnessed that world transform.

She adapted to new technology, new systems, new procedures, new leadership, and ever-changing responsibilities.

While the tools and technology changed dramatically, Becky’s commitment to doing her job well never did.

Becky possesses a unique perspective on the history of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office—one that cannot simply be found in a report, database, or filing cabinet. She has watched generations of employees begin their careers, develop professionally, retire, and move on. She has witnessed significant changes in law enforcement and in the community the Sheriff’s Office serves. Through all of those changes, Becky remained a familiar and dependable presence.

Her 49 years of service to one organization are not simply a milestone; they are a testament to commitment, loyalty, dedication, and an extraordinary work ethic.

Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg stated, “Forty-nine years of service to one organization is an incredible accomplishment, and Becky’s contributions are impossible to measure. She has been a constant presence and a tremendous asset to the agency. Her knowledge, dedication, and willingness to help have benefited countless people throughout the years. We certainly will miss having her around, but we know she is looking forward to spending more time with her family. Congratulations, Becky; may you enjoy every minute of retirement!”

After 49 years, it is finally time for Becky to trade deadlines and daily responsibilities for a much more enjoyable schedule—one where she gets to decide what comes next.

Her retirement will provide an opportunity to slow down, spend more time with family, pursue personal interests, and, most importantly, make many more memories with her grandchildren.

Thank you, Becky for the countless contributions, the institutional knowledge, the dedication, the dependability, and the many years you spent helping make this agency better.

Congratulations, Becky, on an extraordinary 49-year career and a lifetime of service to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.