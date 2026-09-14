NORTHWEST INDIANA — Franciscan Health Trauma Services is hosting free car seat safety events for Indiana residents during National Child Passenger Safety Month.

The first event is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Franciscan Health Michigan City’s Legacy Campus at 301 Homer St. in Michigan City. The next is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25 at Munster Fire Station #2, 550 Fisher St. in Munster

A nationally certified child passenger safety technician will teach participants how to properly install a car seat. The child who uses the car seat must be present at the appointment for the technician to provide appropriate guidance. Expectant mothers are welcome and must be at least 34 weeks pregnant at the time of the event.

A car seat safety check typically takes around 30 minutes per child to complete a full assessment and provide education to the caregiver. Upon completion of the appointment, participants should be able to install a car seat safely.

The car seat safety check is free, but advanced reservations are required.

Registration for the Michigan City event is available online at this link and registration for the Munster event is available online at this link.

For more information, please call (219) 488-1380.