Release by Michigan City Area Schools:

Friday night lights took a back seat to patriotism as Michigan City High School (MCHS) honored America in a ceremony before the Wolves’ first home football game. MCHS commemorated the attack on our nation on September 11, 2001, by recognizing the veterans in attendance during the playing of the Armed Forces Medley.

“After that attack, most Americans were not thinking if there would be another attack, but when there would be another attack,” said Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “The vigilance of our military was a key contributor to preventing more attacks.”

After a moment of silence, the MCHS band played Echo Taps to remember the nearly 3,000 Americans who were killed on that day. The ceremony concluded with the MCHS Band playing the National Anthem as the MCHS MCJROTC cadets and the MCHS flag football team players held a 60 foot by 20 foot flag at midfield.

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the MCJROTC Marine Instructor, noted the dedication of the cadets.

“Some of the cadets who worked parking and holding the flag were back at our school at 3:30 the following morning to go to our Raider competition in Indianapolis. They realize the importance of remembering 9/11.”

Patriotism is not an occasional feeling for the cadets. They note it every school day with the raising of the American and Marine flags in the morning before MCHS students arrive, as well as the lowering following dismissal. Their academic curriculum includes the rich history of our country and the responsibility that all Americans have in keeping our republic.

A highlight at MCHS is its annual Veterans Day ceremony on November 11 at 1:00 pm in the school gym. The ceremony is open to the public, with a special invitation to all veterans who will be recognized during the ceremony.