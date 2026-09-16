The Chesterton Town Council voted unanimously at its meeting Monday night, Sept. 14, to discontinue the Town of Chesterton’s contract with Flock Safety, following Police Chief Tim Richardson’s investigation this summer of a reported misuse of the Flock system by a CPD officer, the Town of Chesterton reported on their Facebook page.

“That officer has since resigned and Richardson has deactivated his officers’ access to Flock, with the exception of his own and his command staff’s for the purpose of conducting an internal audit of previous departmental use of the system,” the Town of Chesterton said.

Read more on the Town of Chesterton’s Facebook page.