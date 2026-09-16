Today Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.