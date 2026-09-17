LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind.— Unity Foundation of La Porte County received a $400,000 contribution from Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) with support from the NiSource Charitable Foundation to support disaster relief and long-term recovery efforts across La Porte County following

the severe storm system and extended power outages that began on Aug. 11. The contribution reflects NIPSCO’s commitment to helping northern Indiana communities rebuild and stabilize following major weather events. Unity Foundation will steward the contribution by distributing funding directly to 13 frontline partners across La Porte County to provide immediate assistance and recovery services.

Funding recipients include: • Catholic Charities • Center Township • Citizens Concerned for the Homeless • Coolspring Township • Food Bank of Northern Indiana (La Porte County) • Meals on Wheels • New Durham Township • Operation Feed La Porte County • Pax Center • The Salvation Army of Michigan City and The Salvation Army of La Porte • Threads of Hope/New Carlisle Community Food Pantry • Union Township • United Way of La Porte County

“Our community has endured devastating damage and disruption, leaving many of our neighbors facing loss and uncertainty,” said Jeri Pat Gabbert, President & CEO of Unity Foundation of La Porte County. “As La Porte County’s community foundation, our role is to stay in close communication with local partners, bring people and resources together, and connect philanthropic generosity with community needs. We are deeply grateful for this extraordinary support from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation. Their generosity is a powerful reminder that La Porte County is stronger when we work together.”

The grant allocation strengthens local recovery capacity across these essential areas: • Basic Needs & Household Support: Helping residents access food and other immediate necessities following the storm. • Property & Infrastructure Recovery: Supporting efforts to address storm-related property damage, cleanup and other recovery needs. • Community & Resident Support: Supporting local organizations as they respond to the ongoing needs of residents. “The strength of our communities is demonstrated when we help one another in the wake of an impactful event,” said Rick Calinski, NIPSCO Director of Public Affairs and Economic Development. “By partnering with Unity Foundation of La Porte County, we can deliver support to families working through recovery as they move forward.”