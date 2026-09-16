MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Franciscan Alliance has named Michael Englehart as president and chief executive officer, effective Oct. 1, 2026.

Englehart brings extensive senior executive experience, a strong background in Catholic and faith-based healthcare and a distinguished record of leading large health systems, physician organizations and specialty care networks. He succeeds Kevin Leahy, who earlier this year announced his decision to step down after 30 years in the role and nearly 50 years of dedicated service with Franciscan. Leahy will continue with Franciscan through Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Englehart will lead more than 17,000 healthcare employees across Indiana, spanning 11 Franciscan Health hospitals and Franciscan Physician Network. Since June 2025, he has served as the senior vice president for Franciscan Physician Network and Franciscan Post-Acute Services. Before joining Franciscan, Englehart spent two decades delivering transformative results as a top executive at complex, faith-based healthcare organizations, including Presence Health, Trinity Health, Mercy Health and Advocate Health Care.

“Mike has a distinguished record of strategic leadership and a proven ability to align clinical excellence, operational performance and innovation to achieve lasting results,” said Sister Margaret Mary Mitchel, Provincial Superior of the Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration, Sponsors of Franciscan’s healthcare ministry. “As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Franciscan’s ministry, Mike’s background in Catholic healthcare and deep commitment to patient-centered care make him well-positioned to focus on our mission and lead Franciscan into its next chapter.”

Englehart received a bachelor’s degree from Northern Illinois University, a master’s degree from Lewis University and a Master of Business Administration from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. He holds certifications in project management, artificial intelligence in healthcare and Lean Six Sigma. Englehart and his wife, Terri, reside in Michigan City, Ind., and have four children.

“I am honored by this opportunity to lead a healthcare ministry with a 150-year legacy of compassionate service,” Englehart said. “Together with our physicians, caregivers and support staff, I look forward to building on that foundation, advancing our Franciscan mission and meeting the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”