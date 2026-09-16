HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) and Innovators Northwest Indiana have agreed to end the collaboration agreement through which the Society of Innovators (SOI) has functioned under the PNW umbrella since 2018. The change will be effective Dec. 31, 2026.

The SOI’s board of directors voted at a July meeting to terminate the memorandum of understanding between the Society and PNW. The board stated that it views this step as the next stage in the development of the Society.

The eight-year association between PNW and SOI represented an innovative structure through which PNW served as the host organization for Innovators Northwest Indiana, an independent 501(c)3 organization doing business as the Society of Innovators, and provided significant support.

“This unique collaboration agreement enabled SOI to thrive in its mission to drive economic and community development across Northwest Indiana through innovation and entrepreneurship, while giving PNW a direct tie to the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and mentoring of youth entrepreneurs in Northwest Indiana,” PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford said. “We are excited to continue to engage with the SOI and innovators throughout our region to create positive community impact.”

“The Society of Innovators thanks Purdue University Northwest for eight years of transformational support. This partnership greatly expanded our impact across Northwest Indiana. As our formal agreement comes to a mutual end, SOI enters its next phase—expanding its funding base to support expanding its community value. PNW and SOI remain committed to collaborating to support regional innovation and entrepreneurship,” SOI Board Chair Gary Johnson said. “Through the transition to a stand-alone nonprofit organization, SOI plans to focus on independent fundraising to expand its capacity to pursue its mission in the region.”