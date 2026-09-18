After closely monitoring the forecast, speaking with our event partners and consulting with, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 27th Annual Sunflower Fair, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 19.

With significant rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the forecast, we have serious concerns about the safety and overall experience of the event. La Porte County Emergency Management has advised us to cancel based on these anticipated conditions. With nearly 100 vendors, temporary tents, live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and more planned throughout downtown, we feel this is the responsible decision for our vendors, volunteers, staff and attendees.