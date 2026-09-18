A DIFFICULT DECISION FOR THE SUNFLOWER FAIR
After closely monitoring the forecast, speaking with our event partners and consulting with La Porte County Emergency Management, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 27th Annual Sunflower Fair, scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 19.
With significant rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the forecast, we have serious concerns about the safety and overall experience of the event. La Porte County Emergency Management has advised us to cancel based on these anticipated conditions. With nearly 100 vendors, temporary tents, live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and more planned throughout downtown, we feel this is the responsible decision for our vendors, volunteers, staff and attendees.
We know this is disappointing — especially after all the time and effort so many people have put into preparing for this year’s Fair. We are incredibly disappointed, too.
A tremendous thank you to our vendors, sponsors, volunteers, partners and everyone who has helped make the Sunflower Fair possible. Your support means so much to us, and we’re grateful for your understanding.
Unfortunately, the Sunflower Fair will not be rescheduled. However, we’re already looking at ways we might be able to create another opportunity for our vendors and community to come together this fall. Stay tuned
Thank you, La Porte, for your understanding and continued support. We’ll see you downtown soon