A Michigan City resident was recognized Tuesday for his actions during a house fire that officials say helped save a person trapped on a second-story deck.

The Michigan City Fire Department release the following statement:

At the Michigan City Common Council Meeting on Tuesday, September 15th, Fire Chief Taylor and Captain Stahoviak presented a Lifesaving Award to Rich Cains for his heroic actions at a recent house fire. Captain Stahoviak was the captain of the first arriving engine company and wrote the following letter, requesting that Mr. Cains be recognized:

“On the early morning of 8/10/2026 Engine 1 was dispatched to 216 Williams for a working structure fire with possible entrapment. While enroute dispatch updated that the victim was on a second story deck with no egress. With heavy fire conditions upon arrival Engine 1 prepared for a ladder rescue. Engine 1 immediately made its way to the rear of the structure to find that a neighbor (Rich Cains) had used his personal ladder to assist the victim down to safety at great personal risk. This had the effect of allowing MCFD to start a fire attack and an interior search quicker than expected for the situation.

This letter is to formally acknowledge the heroism displayed by Rich Cains during a chaotic and stressful situation. His actions directly saved a victim from further injuries. It is rare to see a person prioritize another’s life over their own health and safety. It is inspiring to see a community member show such bravery, it is an example of what the best of humankind is capable of. Rich Cains deserves to be recognized from the Michigan City Fire Department for his actions.”