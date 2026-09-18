Students return at record levels; nearly 80% of undergraduate and graduate students are Indiana residents

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) welcomed 1,653 newly admitted undergraduate students while recording a new record 70.8% retention rate for returning second-year students for the 2026-27 academic year.

The university’s enrollment figures for 2026-27 mark a second consecutive record year of retention for returning second-year students. The 70.8% retention rate reported for fall 2026 represents a nearly 5% uptick from two years ago.

Meanwhile, more Northwest Indiana high school students continue to choose Purdue Northwest to pursue their college education and professional goals. PNW saw its highest numbers of incoming first-year students matriculating from high schools in the Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Lake Central, Munster and Valparaiso service areas. In-state students make up approximately 80% of total combined PNW undergraduate and graduate students.

“Purdue University Northwest is trusted and valued by area families as a top public institution where students can pursue an affordable college education and gain the relevant experiences that give graduates an advantage in meeting changing workforce and economic needs,” said PNW Chancellor Kenneth C. Holford. “Our student-centric focus prioritizes providing all students with academic quality, rigor and support networks that transform future graduates into the leaders who will instrumentally shape Northwest Indiana’s workforce and communities.”

In August, PNW leaders proudly opened the doors to Calumet Hall, the university’s third student residence center. With this addition, over 870 students are now living on campus.

Refined student support initiatives contribute to record retention

PNW continues to invest in strategic enhancements and resources that provide wraparound support for students throughout their academic careers.

The PNW Student Success Network, launched in 2025, offers success coaching, peer mentoring and accountability groups through its core services. The network oversees an integrated support system that further connects students with other services, including PNW’s academic advising system and the PNW tutoring and writing centers.

Facility enhancements, such as phased renovations in PNW’s Classroom Office Building, also strategically locate the PNW Student Success Network, Career Center, First-Generation College Student Success offices and more in close proximity to one another.

“Purdue University Northwest is committed to bolstering the resources that will help all students navigate challenges as they persist toward their degrees,” said PNW Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Marie T. Mora. “We understand there are a multitude of personal factors that can impact students’ education attainment, especially when students are transitioning from high school and adjusting to the learning lifestyle of a college student. We are proud that our focused initiatives are making a meaningful difference for students to not only earn academic success at PNW, but also find a supportive network of fellow students and staff who are invested in their outcomes.”