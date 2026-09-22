Press Release, La Porte Community School Corporation:

Farm-to-school partnership returns as students shuck corn headed for their own lunch trays

LA PORTE, Ind. – Hailmann Elementary School students rolled up their sleeves this week for the school’s second annual Fourth Grade Corn Husk-Off, an educational event that pairs friendly competition with hands-on lessons in sustainability.

Maria Amor’s fourth-grade class took the title, out-shucking their classmates to claim bragging

rights in the event’s second year.

The competition, organized through a partnership between La Porte Community School

Corporation Director of Food Service Cindy Vondra and NWI Food Council’s Veronica Jalomo,

challenges fourth-grade students to race the clock while shucking fresh corn.

The event serves several purposes. The husks are donated to local horses, while the corn itself is cleaned and prepared for service in school lunches throughout the week, ensuring no part of

the harvest goes to waste. Students who shuck the corn in the morning see it on their trays

within days.

The Corn Husk-Off reflects La Porte Community School Corporation’s ongoing commitment to

farm-to-school programming, which connects students directly with local food sources while

promoting healthy eating habits and environmental stewardship. Now in its second year, the

event has become a fixture on Hailmann’s fall calendar.

The partnership with the NWI Food Council demonstrates how community organizations can

strengthen educational programming while supporting local agriculture.

Students again participated enthusiastically, with the event emphasizing teamwork, sustainability, and the connection between agriculture and daily nutrition.