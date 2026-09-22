NIPSCO ANNOUNCES RECIPIENTS OF PUBLIC SAFETY EDUCATION AND TRAINING ACTION GRANT Annual grant supports local safety education and first responder training

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) has announced 24 organizations across northern Indiana have been awarded grants from NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation to further their public safety initiatives.

NIPSCO’s Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant program has funded a total of 156 projects geared toward community and youth public safety education projects since 2018, as well as training for first responders, police and fire departments. With grants ranging from $500 to $5,000, projects have included lithium-ion battery response training, carbon monoxide training and CPR and AED training for residents and first responders.

“At NIPSCO, safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to support the municipalities and organizations across our service territory that share that commitment to public safety education and training,” said Vince Parisi, President and Chief Operating Officer of NIPSCO. “This year’s receiving organizations presented impactful programs and initiatives that advance safety awareness, strengthen preparedness and help make our communities safer and stronger.”

The recipients of NIPSCO’s 2026 Public Safety Education and Training Action Grant are:

Core Leadership – Leading Safer Communities: A Leadership Development Initiative for Northern Indiana Public Safety Decatur Police Department – Tactical Reality Training and Officer Safety Program Enfocus Inc. – Save A Life Mass CPR Training Garrett Fire Department – Garrett Carbon Monoxide Awareness and Prevention Hammond Police Department – Hazardous Incident Response Training Indiana Department of Health – Great Lakes Regional Trauma Conference Jasper County EMS – Advanced Airway Training Jasper County Sheriff – Sheriff K9 Program Kokomo Urban Outreach – Staff First Aid, CPR, AED Training LaPorte County Sheriff – Drone Aircraft Program Logan Community Resources – Therapy Services Home Safety Kits Lowell Fire Department – Lowell Community Risk Reduction Portage Fire Department – Thermal Imaging Cameras Porter County EMA – Fireground Protection Initiative Porter Police Department – Police Social Worker Training Schererville Fire Safety Education Foundation – Community CPR and AED Certification Classes Steuben County EMS – CPR/AED Training for Public and First Responders Three Rivers Ambulance Authority – PulsePoint Community Outreach Initiative Tri-County School Corp – Rescue Task Force Training United Way of Northwest Indiana, Inc. – Volunteer Safety and Rapid Response Coordination Wheatfield EMS – Paramedic Student Training Wheatfield Fire Dept – Community Fire Prevention Education White County EMA – Operation Shield & Save YWCA of Northeast Indiana – First Responder Domestic & Sexual Violence Training Information about the annual grant opportunity was shared throughout the company’s 32-county service area. Recipients were chosen after careful review by a selection committee that reviews all applications based on a set of criteria. NIPSCO’s goal is to support safety initiatives to assist communities throughout NIPSCO’s entire footprint, in keeping with NIPSCO’s core value of safety as a top priority for the company.