A 36-year-old La Porte woman died after a crash this past Friday, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, just before 1:30 p.m., deputies responded to State Road 2 east of County Road 900 West regarding a motor vehicle crash. The initial on-scene investigation determined a 2010 Kia being operated by a 60-year-old Medaryville resident was traveling westbound on State Road 2. A 2017 Ford, being operated by 36-year-old Kayla M. Roche of La Porte, was traveling eastbound on State Road 2.

A witness traveling westbound on State Road 2 behind the Kia advised deputies the Kia was following a Fed Ex truck. The witness stated the Kia suddenly drove left of center and collided with the Ford.

The driver of the Kia was injured and transported to a regional hospital for treatment. An 88-year-old passenger in the Kia, was also injured during the crash. The Kia passenger was transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

Roche was injured during the crash and transported to a regional hospital for treatment. Deputies later learned that Roche had passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said on Monday that the investigation is ongoing.