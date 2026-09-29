Story Time

Wednesdays, October 7 & 14 10:00am

Join Mr. Dave and Miss Dana for stories, activities, songs, and crafts each Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.! For children birth through age 5 and accompanied by an adult. And be sure to check out all of our previous story time videos through our YouTube channel, Facebook page, and website.

Duneland Stamp Club

Thursday, October 8 4:00pm

The Duneland Stamp Club meets the second Thursday of each month. New members welcome!

Needle Arts Club

Thursday, September Oct 8 & 15 5:30pm

Hello crafters! Join fellow artists for community building through stitching with the needle art of your choice. A variety of crafts are included. All skill levels and ages welcome, and the sharing of skills is encouraged. For information, call 219-873-3043.

Happy Birthday Michigan City Public Library!

Friday, October 9 10:00am-12:00pm

Celebrate our 129th birthday with us! Stop in for a free treat and check out what’s new at the library!

Kids Bingo

Friday, October 9 4:00pm

Play bingo and win fun, small prizes. Every bingo is a winner with a free-for-all at the end to cover the cards with bingos! For children of all ages. No registration required.

Mario Kart in Real Life

Monday, October 12 4:00pm

Play Mario Kart in real life! Race RC cars as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, or Princess Peach! Please arrive within 10 minutes of the program starting to enter the tournament for prizes. For kids ages 9-17.

Genealogy Help with Pat

Tuesday, October 13 1:00-4:00pm

Need genealogy help? Volunteer Pat offers advice on researching your family tree. Stop by the Indiana Room for help.

Angels Among Us

Tuesday, October 13 2:00pm

Reflect and share inspiring stories about the presence of angels in our everyday lives. Ange will be your guide.

Creative Tech Activities

Tuesday, October 13 3:30pm

Create, discover, and tinker with LEGO Spike, Micro:bits, paper circuits, Ozobots, 3D pens, and more! For children ages 6 – 17. Kids 12 and under must have a parent or

guardian attend with them.

Board Game Night for Adults

Tuesday, October 13 5:00pm

Whether you’re an experienced board gamer or just looking for a fun night out, come and enjoy a variety of classic and modern board games. Play from our collection or bring your own games.

A Song for Everything: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi –PBS Michiana WNIT Documentary

Wednesday, October 14 5:00pm-6:30pm

Join us at MCPL for a PBS Documentary and Discussion of A Song For Everything: Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, produced by WNIT. This documentary explores how the culture and language of the Pokagon Band have survived through colonialism, government oppression, and modern life.

3D Pen Workshop

Thursdays, October 15 3:30pm

Come hang out in the children’s makerspace and create whatever you can imagine with 3D pens! No experience necessary. Children ages 6-17. Kids under 12 must have a parent or guardian attend with them.

Bad Art Night for Adults

Thursday, October 15 5:00pm

Do you find it relaxing to paint, but worry too much about it being perfect? Bad Art Night allows you to create without expectations. Bad Art Night is every third Thursday of the month.

Pumpkin Painting

Friday, October 16 1:00-4:30pm

Free for all ages at Michigan City Public Library! Real pumpkins! Supplies provided! Please RSVP to events@mclib.org or call 219-873-3049

Genealogy Help with Colleen

Saturday, October 17 9:30am-1:00pm

Need genealogy help? Genealogy volunteer Colleen has tips and advice on how to research your family tree. Stop by the Indiana Room for help. Reserve a 30-minute session with Colleen at the link below: https://calendar.app.google/cUmSztk8LckvRV6aA

Author Michael Koryta

Sunday, October 18 2:00pm

Author Michael Koryta visits the library to talk about his newest novel, DIE FAMOUS. This exhilarating 1930s historical crime thriller about a woman tracking down her outlaw partner across America is sure to be unforgettable. Don’t miss the chance to see Michael live and be one of the first to get his new novel!

October Spooky Scary Scavenger Hunt!

Youth Services is in for quite a scare. Find all the pictures if you dare! A spooky prize awaits at the end of the haunted hunt. Pictures change weekly. For all ages.

Book Suggestion Jar at Reference Desk

All of October

Looking for a new book to read? In October, we will have a “suggested reads” book jar at the Reference Desk. Stop by and draw out the mini book jacket of your choice–and if you choose, check out the actual book from the library. You might discover your new favorite read! Have a book suggestion for other patrons? Let us know at the Reference desk, and we can add it to the suggestion jar!

Illustrators, Authors, Poets, and more!

Join us for our 42nd season of Writing Out Loud at Michigan City Public Library. All events start at 2:00pm on the specified date and are free to attend! Writing Out Loud is brought to you by the Michigan City Public Library Endowment Fund, the Friends of the Library, and Patrons of Writing Out Loud.

Sunday October 18, Michael Koryta visits the library on his book tour to discuss his newest historical thriller, DIE FAMOUS.

Sunday, November 1, Mitchell L.H. Douglas shares his most recent poetry collection, UNIVERSAL CORNER.

You can never have too many Friends!

Meet new friends and make a difference by joining the Friends of the Michigan City Public Library for only $10 a year. Your $10 directly funds library programs like Writing Out Loud and provides needed items, like 3D pens in Youth Services and library flags

Welcome Jamie! Meet our new Learning Center Coordinator

The Learning Center at Michigan City Public Library is excited to introduce our new coordinator, Jamie. Jamie has taught for over 20 years at Rensselaer Central Middle School. Her degree is in Severe Emotional Disabilities with an additional certification in Mild/Learning Disabilities, and an endorsement in Middle Level Mathematics. Our Learning Center offers tutoring for school-aged children and adults. We also offer teaching resources in math, reading, ESL, GED, leveled readers, and much more. For information on becoming a volunteer tutor, borrowing teaching resources, or to sign up for tutoring, call Jamie or her assistant, Becky, at 219-873-3043.

Learning a new language? Working on your U.S. citizenship? Try Pronunciator!

Learn a new language or work toward your U.S. citizenship for free with your Michigan City Public Library card number. Simply go to our website, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and click the Pronunciator image. Enter your library card number and have immediate access to over 300 languages. If you are working toward your U.S. Citizenship, type in the following link http://learning.pronunciator.com/getstarted-procitizen.php?library_id=7861 and enter your library card number. Gain immediate access to the U.S. Citizenship Preparatory Course.