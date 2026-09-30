More than 100 families impacted by recent storms to receive Goodwill gift cards and connections tofree community resources.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — As families across Northwest Indiana continue recovering from the recent devastating storms that damaged homes and disrupted lives, Goodwill Industries of Michiana and community partners are stepping in to provide support.

Through a collaborative effort with the Porter County Community Foundation, NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation, Goodwill is working with local organizations to help families affected by the storms access clothing, household necessities, and other resources during the recovery process.

Hilltop House, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, Meals on Wheels and Family Promise of Porter County will distribute Goodwill gift cards to families experiencing hardship because of the storms. The organizations also will connect families with Goodwill’s free programs and services that can provide additional

support during and beyond the recovery process.

“Our hope is that no one feels alone and that families can be connected with the resources they need to thrive, not just during this devastating time,” said Debie Coble, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana.

“Goodwill is here to support families as they recover and rebuild, and we are grateful to the community partners who are helping us reach people who need assistance.”

More than 100 families will be selected to receive Goodwill gift cards based on need and while supplies last. The partnership reflects the importance of community collaboration when families face unexpected challenges.

“When a disaster affects our neighbors, it takes a community coming together to help families move forward, ”Coble said.