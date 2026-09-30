The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) Raider Team competed at Hobart High School on Saturday, September 26. Raiders is a physically demanding competition that requires cadets to combine endurance and teamwork to succeed in each event. The events are loosely based on skills required of military special operations forces when conducting raids. The Hobart meet consisted of a 3.1-mile run, a rucksack/liter run, a gauntlet course, and a physical fitness test. The majority of events had numerous obstacles that had to be negotiated with teamwork.

“Our cadets really demonstrated that ‘the strength of the pack is in the spirit of each Wolf,’” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “It was motivating to see cadets motivating and supporting each other.”

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, also noted cadets’ mutual commitment to each other.

“Three of our Raiders did Color Guard for the football game Friday night, and then turned around and were back at school at 6:30 the next morning for the Raider meet.” Those cadets were Gunnery Sergeant Aidan Gordon and Corporals Sophia Williams and Quinn Borman.

The cadets will now turn their focus on the Military Drill Team. MCHS will host a drill meet on November 14. They will also be teaming with the Michigan City High School band and choir in conducting a Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11at 1:00 pm in the MCHS gymnasium. The ceremony is open to the public. Veterans are encouraged to attend, as all will be recognized during the ceremony when the band plays the Armed Forces Medley. The cadets will also be supporting the school and community, which includes the Michigan City Area Schools Wolfie Wellness Conference on October 7 and the Salvation Army food drives.