(INDIANAPOLIS) — Northwest Indiana continues to garner positive attention on a big stage.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is honoring the City of La Porte as its 2026 Yamaha Community of the Year for its commitment to strengthening its local economy to enhance the quality of life for its residents and pathways to prosperity for local businesses.

The City of La Porte was selected by an Indiana Chamber panel after a thorough review of all locations under consideration. The group chose the City of La Porte because “its momentum is evident across nearly every measure that matters to community and economic vitality: national recognition for quality of life and affordability, major business investment, new housing to support workforce growth, and revitalization in downtown and surrounding neighborhoods,” says Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders.

“La Porte also continues to invest in the experiences that build pride and connection – events, public art, parks and placemaking – while keeping its focus on long-term opportunity.”

Over the past five years, the City of La Porte’s leaders have embraced a comprehensive strategy to build up its local economy, modernize infrastructure and improve quality of life through collaboration among local government, businesses, educational institutions, non-profit organizations and regional partners.

Its new Microsoft data center project exemplifies this approach. By partnering with one of the world’s leading technology companies, the City of La Porte secured a transformative investment that will create high-quality careers in the technology sector, generate significant construction activity and expand the city’s tax base for decades to come.

“This recognition speaks to the strength of the partnerships that exist throughout our community,” says Bert Cook, executive director of the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership. “The Microsoft project is a great example of what is possible when our city, economic development partners, businesses and community stakeholders come together with a common goal. It took collaboration, creativity and a willingness to work together to make this project happen, and those same qualities will continue to drive our community forward.”

La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody notes, “We are incredibly honored to receive this distinction from the Indiana Chamber.”

He adds, “As a team, we’ve hung our hat on the message and mindset that La Porte is the place to be. This designation reinforces that ideal and recognizes our position as a community that is making big moves. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished and excited about the future as we continue to build on this momentum.”