The Michigan City Police Department recently recognized Officer Daniel Revoir, who was named a 2026 Traffic Safety All-Star by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).
“This recognition highlights Officer Revoir’s commitment to traffic safety, enforcement, and helping keep our roadways safer for everyone in our community,” MCPD said on their Facebook page. “We appreciate Officer Revoir’s dedication, professionalism, and continued efforts to make a positive impact through proactive traffic enforcement and public safety. Please join us in congratulating Officer Revoir on this well-deserved recognition!”