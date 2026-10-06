The Indiana State Police shared Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division Statistics for the month of September:

ISP shared the following:

(Indianapolis, IN)- The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) is responsible for enforcing both state and federal regulations on all commercial motor vehicles (CMV). Major tasks include conducting Safety Inspections, New Entrant Safety Audits, and Compliance Reviews to ensure compliance with equipment and hours-of-service regulations.

CVED is also tasked with enforcing Indiana’s size and weight laws and ensuring that commercial carriers are properly registered and paying their fair share of fuel tax dollars. Additionally, they assist in the investigation of commercial vehicle crashes (post-crash inspections) and manage the annual school bus inspection program.

From August 15-September 15, 2026, because of their enforcement efforts, ISP CVED accomplished the following:

Total CMV Inspections Completed – 4,789

Total Out of Service Drivers – 589

Total Out of Service Vehicles – 683

Total Number of Oversize Violations – 31

Total Number of Overweight Violations – 267

Total Number of Violations – 9,441

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device – 267

Speeding – 1,051

Total Traffic Enforcement – 1,632

Read and Speak English – 50

From August 31 – September 5 (in advance of Labor Day), ISP CVED participated in a Labor Day Trafficking Awareness campaign with our partner CVED agencies at the Michigan State Police, Illinois State police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ISP CVED also conducted two Separate Weigh Station Bypass Enforcement Details with ISP District personnel, FMCSA and Federal Law Enforcement agencies at the Terre Haute (Putnamville District, I-70 EB at the IL line) and West Harrison (Versailles District, I-74 WB at the OH Line) weigh stations.

ISP CVED’s enforcement efforts are part of Governor Braun’s public safety platform to ensure safe environments to travel, work and live for all Hoosiers and for those who traverse the “Crossroads of America”.