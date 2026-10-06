A 30-year-old La Porte man died after a crash on East Michigan Boulevard in Michigan City.

On Sunday at 8:20 a.m., the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle crash in the 4400 block of East Michigan Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene where they located a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck and a two-axle enclosed trailer resting along a guardrail on the north side of the roadway. Officers observed the driver had serious bodily injuries and was unresponsive. The driver was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene and identified as 30-year-old LaPorte resident Matthew Borders.

A preliminary investigation into this crash revealed Borders was traveling east in the 4400 block of East Michigan Boulevard while towing the enclosed trailer. Police say the pickup truck and trailer crossed left of center and both westbound lanes before making impact with a guardrail and overhead signpost along the north side of the roadway. The pickup truck and trailer sustained extensive damage from the crash and came to a rest along the north side of East Michigan Boulevard. Contents from inside the trailer were scattered across the roadway due to the impact. The 4400 block of East Michigan Boulevard was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene, collected evidence and cleared the roadway. Toxicology results are currently pending. The investigation is ongoing.

The Michigan City Police Department is requesting anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information or has cell phone video of this incident to contact lead investigator Officer Thomas Dolph at (219) 874-3221; Ext. 1008 or via email at tdolph@emichigancity.com. Other responding agencies who assisted with this investigation include the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Trail Creek Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, LaPorte County EMS, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.