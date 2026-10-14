MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – The Farmed & Forged Michigan City Farmers Market is returning for one final celebration of the season, and Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and the City of Michigan City are helping make the special event more accessible for shoppers and more profitable for local vendors.

The Farmed & Forged Pop-Up Market: Fall Fest will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at 800 Washington St., the market’s regular location at the corner of Eighth and Washington streets.

Continuing an initiative offered at the market’s final regular-season event in September, the City will once again match Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars, helping eligible shoppers stretch their food budgets while supporting local food producers.

“We know families are trying to make every dollar count, and we know our local farmers and small-business owners are working just as hard to make ends meet,” Mayor Angie said. “That’s why we’re stepping up on both sides. Matching SNAP dollars helps put more fresh, healthy food on our neighbors’ tables, while covering vendor fees means our farmers and entrepreneurs can take home more of what they’ve earned.”

Saturday’s Fall Fest will bring back favorite local vendors for an additional opportunity to shop small, support local agriculture and celebrate the autumn season.

In addition to the market’s selection of locally produced goods, the family-friendly event will feature Halloween-themed activities and entertainment, including:

Costumes: Shoppers of all ages are encouraged to dress in their Halloween best.

Trick-or-treating and scavenger hunts: Children can bring their treat buckets and enjoy festive activities throughout the market.

Giveaways: Attendees will have an opportunity to win a special fall-themed “Boo Box” filled with goodies from market vendors.

Live music: Musical entertainment will add to the festive atmosphere.

Local shopping: Residents can purchase goods directly from local farmers, makers and small-business owners.

The special pop-up offers one more opportunity for residents to enjoy the Farmed & Forged market before its May 2027 return.

“One of the things I love about Michigan City is how our community shows up for one another,” Nelson Deuitch said. “Every purchase at this market supports someone who has invested their time, talent and hard work into building something here. I hope everyone will come out Saturday, bring their families, enjoy the festivities and show our local vendors just how much we appreciate them.”

EVENT DETAILS

What: Farmed & Forged Michigan City Farmers Market – Pop-Up Market: Fall Fest

When: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 800 Washington St., Michigan City (corner of Eighth and Washington streets)

Admission: Free

For additional information and event updates, visit the Farmed & Forged Michigan City Farmers Market Facebook page.

(Image source: MyMichiganCity / Facebook)