Today A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 66. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 66. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.