Today A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 66. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Windy.
Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Windy.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57.