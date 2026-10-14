Millennium Station depot switch effective Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026:

Beginning at 6 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 18, through 4 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2026: All South Shore Line passengers utilizing Millennium Station on Sunday will temporarily board/detrain from the Metra Depot, located northwest of the SSL platform.

This depot switch includes ALL South Shore Line Sunday trains.

During this time, Metra will be performing overhead wire work in the SSL depot. After 4 a.m. Monday, all weekday passengers will return to utilizing the SSL platform.

(Image source: MySouthShoreLine.com)