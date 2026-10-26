The City of Valparaiso released the following information about its upcoming annual leaf collection:

Valparaiso’s annual leaf collection begins on Monday November 2 through December 4, weather permitting.
Valparaiso City Services crews will rotate through the city’s four collections zones. You may identify your zone at bit.ly/3W0hySm.
Residents can help keep leaf collection running smoothly by following these guidelines:
🍁 Rake leaves to the curb area within the public right-of-way, not into the street. Leaves placed in city streets can block drainage, cause flooding and contribute to property damage. Placing leaves in the street also violates City ordinance.
🍁 Keep leaf piles free of debris. Crews cannot collect piles containing rocks, sticks, garbage or other debris.
🍁 Keep leaf piles clear of obstacles. Avoid placing leaves near parked vehicles, mailboxes and other obstructions.
🍁Bag leaves after December 4. After curbside leaf collection ends, residents should place leaves in biodegradable lawn bags. Off-season pickup by brush trucks is available by appointment only.
For more information about fall leaf collection or other Public Works services, visit https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/…/Yard-Waste-and-Leaf… or contact Valparaiso City Services Customer Service at (219) 462-6174.