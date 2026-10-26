The City of Valparaiso released the following information about its upcoming annual leaf collection:

Valparaiso’s annual leaf collection begins on Monday November 2 through December 4, weather permitting.

bit.ly/3W0hySm Valparaiso City Services crews will rotate through the city’s four collections zones. You may identify your zone at

Residents can help keep leaf collection running smoothly by following these guidelines:

Rake leaves to the curb area within the public right-of-way, not into the street. Leaves placed in city streets can block drainage, cause flooding and contribute to property damage. Placing leaves in the street also violates City ordinance.

Keep leaf piles free of debris. Crews cannot collect piles containing rocks, sticks, garbage or other debris.

Keep leaf piles clear of obstacles. Avoid placing leaves near parked vehicles, mailboxes and other obstructions.

Bag leaves after December 4. After curbside leaf collection ends, residents should place leaves in biodegradable lawn bags. Off-season pickup by brush trucks is available by appointment only.